Ramona Jurubiță to serve second term as Country Managing Partner, KPMG in Romania and Moldova. KPMG in Romania today announced that Ramona Jurubiță has been reelected to serve a second three-year term as Country Managing Partner of KPMG in Romania and Moldova. Ramona will continue to coordinate the firm's activities in providing high quality Audit, Tax and Legal and Advisory services to (...)