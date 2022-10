Furniture Maker Simex Records 19% Higher Turnover in 2021 YOY

Furniture Maker Simex Records 19% Higher Turnover in 2021 YOY. Furniture market Simex, based in Simleu Silvaniei, Salaj county, in 2021 reached turnover worth around RON42.3 million (EUR8.6 million), up 19% from the previous year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]