Logistic Services Provider H Essers Posts 6% Turnover Growth in 2021 YOY. Logistic services provider H Essers SRL, the local subsidiary of Belgium’s group H. Essers, in 2021 generated turnover worth RON191.1 million (EUR38.8 million), up around 6% on the year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]