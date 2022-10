Egger Romania 1H/2022 Turnover Up 34% To EUR260M

Egger Romania 1H/2022 Turnover Up 34% To EUR260M. Egger Romania, part of part of the Austrian supplier of wood-based materials for furniture and interiors, construction and flooring Egger, in the first half of this year posted EUR260 million turnover, up 34% from the year-earlier period, in line with company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]