McDonald's Romania Revenue Up 25% in H1Fast-food restaurant chain McDonald's Romania ended the first half of this year with EUR136.6 million revenue, almost 25% higher than the same period in 2021. By comparison, inflation in the first half was around 15%, a sign that there was real growth in McDonald's business, not just one driven (...)
Romania uses up 67 pct of its 2014-2020 European fundsRomania has used up 67% of its European funds for the years 2014-2020, but the funds can still be absorbed until December 2023, Government spokesperson Dan Carbunaru announced on Wednesday. “So far, the absorption level for the 2014-2020 allocation period – you know that Romania still has until (...)
MidEuropa and Medicover in Talks to Join Forces in RomaniaPrivate equity firm MidEuropa Partners, owner of private healthcare network Regina Maria, and Swedish group Medicover, are discussing in their London and Stockholm headquarters the possibility of merging their Romanian operations under the same umbrella, ZF sources (...)