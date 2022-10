STC Partners Gets Construction Permit for Bucharest’s Housing Compound Quartier Azuga

Real estate developer STC Partners in September 2022 got the construction permit for both phases of housing compound Quartier Azuga, located in Doamna Ghica area of Bucharest, and will start construction works this autumn.