IKEA reports slightly higher sales in Romania

IKEA reports slightly higher sales in Romania. IKEA Romania reported a 2.5% rise in total sales in the fiscal year (FY) 2022 compared to the previous 12-month period. Online sales increased above average, going up 13%. IKEA also said that it sold more than 22 million products, of which 66.55% were furniture pieces and 34.2% accessories, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]