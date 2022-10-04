Filip & Company assisted Evergent Investments in the acquisition of MWARE Solutions

Filip & Company assisted Evergent Investments in the acquisition of MWARE Solutions. Filip & Company law firm assists Evergent Investments, a financial investment company with solid experience on the Romanian market, in the acquisition of a significant shareholding in the Romanian software producer MWARE Solutions, a company specialized in Big Data, unstructured data, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]