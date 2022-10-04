President Iohannis, at the swearing-in of new Minister of Education: Package of education laws must reach Government as quickly as possible. M Ciuca wants education laws reach Parliament by the end of this month



President Iohannis, at the swearing-in of new Minister of Education: Package of education laws must reach Government as quickly as possible. M Ciuca wants education laws reach Parliament by the end of this month.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday at the swearing-in by Ligia Deca as Minister of Education, that the education laws must reach the Government as quickly as possible and that the Executive will have to present to the Parliament “a coherent, modern package.” “We all realize that, if we (...)