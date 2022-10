Romania’s Environment Ministry launches air quality monitoring app

Romania's environment minister Tanczos Barna announced on Tuesday, October 4, the launch of a new mobile app that people can use to monitor air quality. CalitateAer analyzes four indicators, including PM10 and PM2.5, based on centralized data from all 162 monitoring stations installed