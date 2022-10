Bucharest, Cluj and Timis Employ 70% Of Romanian IT Professionals

Bucharest, Cluj and Timis Employ 70% Of Romanian IT Professionals. Romania has almost 142.000 employees in the local IT sector, of whom some 98,000 work in Bucharest, Cluj and Timis, according to Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]