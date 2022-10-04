Mayor of Târgu Jiu reacts to the measly budget the Ministry of Culture gave the Brâncuși heritage center



After the Romanian Ministry of Culture allocated just RON 1,000 (some EUR 200) to the center that manages the Brâncuși heritage in Târgu Jiu, the city’s mayor responded: "I think we can perhaps use this money for our correspondence. To start any project with only a thousand lei... I don't even know (...)