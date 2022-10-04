Kitchen utensils turn into musical instruments at Cluj Symphony Experience 2022

Kitchen utensils turn into musical instruments at Cluj Symphony Experience 2022. Outdoor concerts, stand-up comedy performances, and a musical show with kitchen instruments will take place October 7-9 at the Cluj Symphony Experience. The event takes place during the Cluj Days and features free admission for all. The 6th edition of the event will start on Friday, October 7 (...)