October 4, 2022

Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Rodnei Mountains National Park in autumn colors
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Rodnei Mountains National Park in autumn colors.

The Romania Photo of the Day created in partnership with stock photo provider Dreamstime aims to highlight the best of Romania. From stunning landscapes and popular tourist destinations and landmarks to people, traditions, and food, this series helps you discover Romania one photo at a time. (...)

McDonald's Romania Revenue Up 25% in H1 Fast-food restaurant chain McDonald's Romania ended the first half of this year with EUR136.6 million revenue, almost 25% higher than the same period in 2021. By comparison, inflation in the first half was around 15%, a sign that there was real growth in McDonald's business, not just one driven (...)

Romania uses up 67 pct of its 2014-2020 European funds Romania has used up 67% of its European funds for the years 2014-2020, but the funds can still be absorbed until December 2023, Government spokesperson Dan Carbunaru announced on Wednesday. “So far, the absorption level for the 2014-2020 allocation period – you know that Romania still has until (...)

Education Day. Prime Minister Ciuca wants package of Education laws to be approved by Government by the end of October Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca expressed his confidence on Wednesday that the package of Education laws will be approved by the Government by the end of this month, so that in November it will be submitted to the parliamentary debate. At the beginning of the Government meeting, the Prime Minister (...)

MidEuropa and Medicover in Talks to Join Forces in Romania Private equity firm MidEuropa Partners, owner of private healthcare network Regina Maria, and Swedish group Medicover, are discussing in their London and Stockholm headquarters the possibility of merging their Romanian operations under the same umbrella, ZF sources (...)

JYSK Opens Store In Motru; Reaches 126 Units In Romania Scandinavian furniture and home products retailer JYSK is continuing its expansion in Romania by opening a new store on Thursday (October 6) in the locality of Motru (Gorj County).

Deloitte Celebrates 30 Years Of Activity In Romania Deloitte celebrates 30 years of presence on the Romanian market, during which time it has reached a team of some 3000 advisors from an initial team of five employees.

Pluriva Ends 2021 With 10% Higher Turnover Of RON8.3M Romanian ERP (enterprise resource planning) software development company Pluriva, founded in 1998, ended 2021 with a turnover of RON8.3 million, up 10% on the year, company representatives said in a statement.

 


