Ryanair adds Cluj-Dublin route starting November

Ryanair adds Cluj-Dublin route starting November. In the wake of Blue Air's recent fiasco, Ryanair, Europe's leading low-cost airline, announced a new route from Cluj-Napoca's Avram Iancu International Airport (CLJ) to Dublin (DUB), Ireland. The new route will operate for the first time on November 1 this year, twice per week on Tuesdays and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]