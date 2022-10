Bucharest Properties REIT Set To Fully Lease Phase 3 Of Vitan Estates Residential Project

Bucharest Properties REIT Set To Fully Lease Phase 3 Of Vitan Estates Residential Project. US-held company Bucharest Properties REIT plans to fully lease Phase 3 of the Vitan Estates residential project, which is Bucharest’s first residential development exclusively for rental, based on an American concept. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]