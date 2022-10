IKEA Total Sales In Romania Up 2.5% In 2022 Fiscal Year

IKEA Romania reported a 2.5% increase in total sales in 2022 fiscal year (FY) as compared to the previous 12-month period, and an over 13% rise in online sales. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]