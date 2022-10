Iulius Town In Timisoara Grows to 80,000 Sqm of Office Space

Iulius Town In Timisoara Grows to 80,000 Sqm of Office Space. Iulius Group, the real estate developer controlled by Iulian Dascalu, has completed United Business Center 0, the fourth office building in the Iulius Town complex, a project built in Timisoara with partner Atterbury Europe. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]