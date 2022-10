A Third Of Romanians Expect Home Prices To Plunge Until Spring 2023

A Third Of Romanians Expect Home Prices To Plunge Until Spring 2023. 39% of respondents in Romania anticipate a significant drop in housing prices over the next six months, 27% expect a slight decrease, 9% forecast a stagnation, only 8% expect a slight increase, 5% predict a significant advance and 12% do not know what to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]