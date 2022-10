BCR Raises RON334M via Bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange

BCR Raises RON334M via Bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange. BCR, the second largest lender in Romania by assets after Banca Transilvania, has taken a RON334 million bond issue to the Bucharest Stock Exchange, which processed it on Tuesday. The issue has a six-year maturity (2028). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]