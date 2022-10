CBRE: Modern Industrial Space Stock In Romania Reaches 5.9 Million Sqm In 1H/2022

CBRE: Modern Industrial Space Stock In Romania Reaches 5.9 Million Sqm In 1H/2022. With almost 0.5 million square meters under construction and 44% of the surface area under construction already pre-leased, the modern industrial space stock in Romania stood at 5.9 million sqm in the first half of 2022, as per data from real estate consulting firm CBRE (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]