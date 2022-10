One United Properties Co-Founders Buy RON37.6M Worth Of Company Shares

One United Properties Co-Founders Buy RON37.6M Worth Of Company Shares. Victor Capitanu and Liviu Diaconescu, co-founders of real estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO), on Monday (Oct 3) purchased 17.9 million ONE shares each at a price of RON1.048 per unit, with the total reaching RON37.6 million, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]