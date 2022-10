Old Three-Room Apartment Prices Down Again in Bucharest in September

Old Three-Room Apartment Prices Down Again in Bucharest in September. The prices of old three-room apartments in Bucharest went down, on average, by EUR750 or 0.7% to EUR108,350 in September. The decline is higher than the EUR150 registered in August versus July, shows the ZF Real Estate Index done in partnership with real estate consulting company SVN (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]