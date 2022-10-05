Colliers brokers full lease for phase 3 of Vitan Estates residential project and strengthens its partnership with Bucharest Properties REIT

US-owned Bucharest Properties REIT has appointed real estate consultancy Colliers to provide full corporate leasing services for Vitan Estates, Bucharest's first residential development exclusively for rental, based on an American concept. Located in the immediate proximity of the Mihai Bravu (...)