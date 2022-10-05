One United Properties’ shareholders approve payment of the first tranche of the 2022 dividend amounting to 7.3 million euro



One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, convened a General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS). In the GMS, the shareholders approved, among other items, the audited financial statements for the first six months of (...)