FinMin Caciu: Romania obtains 1.4 bln euros for projects of energy independence and combating energy poverty

FinMin Caciu: Romania obtains 1.4 bln euros for projects of energy independence and combating energy poverty. Romania obtained almost 1.4 billion euros for energy independence projects and combating energy poverty, after the adoption of the REPowerEU proposal in the Ecofin Council, the country being the sixth EU beneficiary of the new allocated funds, announced Finance Minister Adrian Caciu. The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]