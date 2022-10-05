 
Romaniapress.com

October 5, 2022

McKinsey&Company: Banks have become the leading industry in Romania in terms of customer satisfaction
Oct 5, 2022

McKinsey&Company: Banks have become the leading industry in Romania in terms of customer satisfaction.

Banks have registered the highest growth in customer satisfaction scores this year and have become the leader regarding customer satisfaction and experience in Romania, dethroning grocery retail, last year’s leading industry. Similar to the conclusions from 2021, Romanian companies still don’t (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

OPPO Romania: Sales of Smartphones in Romania Reach EUR820M in Jan-Aug Romania’s smartphone market grew by 18% in value to EUR820 million in the first eight months of this year compared with the year-ago period, while dropping 2% in volume.

MidEuropa, Regina Maria and Medicover Deny Rumors of Potential Merger in Romania Officials of private equity firm MidEuropa Partners, private healthcare network Regina Maria and Medicover deny there are any talks about a possible merger of the Romanian operations of the two healthcare actors.

SII Romania Expects 58% Higher Turnover, Of EUR39M, In 2022-2023 Fiscal Year SII Romania, a company specializing in IT services and solutions, forecasts a turnover of EUR30 million in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, up almost 58% versus the previous fiscal year, according to company representatives.

PM Ciuca welcomes 92-year-old survivor of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday welcomed at the Government House Octavian Fulop, a survivor of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. The meeting took place ahead of October 9, the National Holocaust Remembrance Day. “At the age of 92, Mr Octavian Fulop recalled, during the meeting, (...)

CEC Bank To Continue To Fund Entrepreneurs In 2022 Via IMM Invest Plus Program State-run lender CEC Bank will continue to fund entrepreneurs in 2022 through the IMM Invest Plus program, with the lender granting 3,800 loans so far via the IMM Invest.

Prime Kapital And MAS PLC To Jointly Develop Residential Project In Timisoara Real estate developer Prime Kapital and its investment partner MAS PLC are readying a residential project with 1,200 apartments located in Romania's western city of Timisoara, on the shore of Lake Bega.

Statistics: Romania Retail Sales Up 4.8% YoY In January-August 2022 Retail sales volume in Romania (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) grew by 4.8% in unadjusted data and by 5.9% when adjusted to the number of working days and to seasonality on the year in January-August (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |