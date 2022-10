Chamber to vote USR’s simple motion against Interior Minister next Tuesday

Chamber to vote USR’s simple motion against Interior Minister next Tuesday. A simple motion against Interior Minister Lucian Bode will be debated and voted on next week in the Tuesday meeting, the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies has decided. Save Romania Union (USR) floor leader Ionut Mosteanu told a plenary session of the Chamber on Tuesday about the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]