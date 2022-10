Korean Embassy in Romania hosts 2022 National Foundation Day Reception

Korean Embassy in Romania hosts 2022 National Foundation Day Reception. The National Foundation Day Reception of the Republic of Korea will be hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Romania at 6:00 PM, on October 5 (Wednesday), 2022 at Diplomatic Club (Șoseaua București – Ploiești nr.2B), Bucharest. The official ceremony will start with the welcoming remarks (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]