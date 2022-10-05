Workspace Studio extends its lease term plus its office space on the 18th floor of SkyTower



SkyTower, the tallest office building in Romania, signed a 5-year lease extension contract with Workspace Studio – a company specialized in office design solutions and Certified Dealer of the MillerKnoll group in Romania. The contract also includes a space expansion up to 810 square metres on (...)