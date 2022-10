US fast-food chain Popeyes keeps expanding in Bucharest

US fast-food chain Popeyes keeps expanding in Bucharest. American fast-food chain Popeyes continues to expand in Bucharest, with one more opening announced this month. The brand entered the local market in April 2022, with a first restaurant in Băneasa Shopping City, followed by two more units in summer. On October 15, Popeyes will open the doors to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]