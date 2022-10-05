Bookfest International Book Fair returns to Cluj-Napoca for its ninth edition

Bookfest International Book Fair returns to Cluj-Napoca for its ninth edition. After years of absence due to the pandemic, Bookfest International Book Fair returns to Cluj-Napoca from October 6 to 9, 2022, at Casino Urban Culture Center in Central Park, as a part of its annual tour. As the sole organizer, the Romanian Publishers Association (AER) invites 16 important (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]