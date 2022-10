Poor-quality kerosene grounds several Romanian army MiG-21s

Poor-quality kerosene grounds several Romanian army MiG-21s. Several MiG-21 fighter jets used by the Romanian army to patrol its airspace were damaged after suppliers switched premium fuel for poor-quality kerosene. Prosecutors part of the Ploiești Court of Appeal followed the sale of the faulty kerosene to the businessman Cristian Berendel. Back in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]