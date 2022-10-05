Department of State: The #DV2024 Diversity Visa Program is open from October 5 to November 8

Department of State: The #DV2024 Diversity Visa Program is open from October 5 to November 8. The Department of State announces that the DV-2024 registration period begins on October 5, 2022 and runs through November 8, 2022. The DV-2024 program is entirely electronic and there is no fee for entering the DV-2024 program. Registration period: Submit entries for DV-2024 beginning (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]