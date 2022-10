World Bank Says Fiscal Deficits Will Remain Elevated In Romania

World Bank Says Fiscal Deficits Will Remain Elevated In Romania. Fiscal deficits will remain elevated in Romania in the medium term: 4.7% of GDP (cash basis) in 2024, compared to the 2.9% target set by the country's Government, according to the World Bank’s Regional Economic Update. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]