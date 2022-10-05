Bucharest receives donation of a section of Berlin’s communist-era wall

Bucharest receives donation of a section of Berlin’s communist-era wall. The Romanian Academy and the “LARICS” association donated a section of Berlin’s wall to the Bucharest City Hall, which will display it to the public. “We will find the best place to house the section of the wall so that it is accessible to those who wish to see it,” said Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]