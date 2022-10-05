Stories of the Synagogues - a digital journey through the synagogues of Romania's Banat and Crișana regions



Stories of the Synagogues - a digital journey through the synagogues of Romania's Banat and Crișana regions.

Stories of the Synagogue brings the splendor of eight synagogues from Reșița, Caransebeș, Lugoj, Timișoara, and Arad to the attention of the general public, as well as life stories told by members of the Jewish communities in Romania. The organizers have set out to design a digital route for the (...)