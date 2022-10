Romania to give citizens vouchers for energy-efficient lightbulbs

Romania to give citizens vouchers for energy-efficient lightbulbs. The Romanian government will create a program through which people who wish to change their lightbulbs with newer, energy-efficient ones, will receive a RON 200 (EUR 40) voucher. The total cost is estimated to amount to RON 400 mln (EUR 81 mln). The vouchers can be used to buy LED lightbulbs (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]