PwC Romania, D&B David şi Baias Assisted Belgium’s CERES Pharma In Acquiring Majority Stake In Dacia Plant

PwC Romania, D&B David şi Baias Assisted Belgium’s CERES Pharma In Acquiring Majority Stake In Dacia Plant. An integrated team of specialists of PwC Romania and D&B David si Baias, the connected law firm of PwC in Romania, has assisted Belgian-based Ceres Pharma held by investment fund NAXICAP, in the transaction whereby it acquired the majority stake in Romanian dietary supplements manufacturer (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]