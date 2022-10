Romania Central Bank Raises Key Rate To 6.25% A Year

Romania Central Bank Raises Key Rate To 6.25% A Year. Romania's central bank has decided at its board meeting on Wednesday (October 5) to raise its benchmark interest rate by 0.75% percentage points to 6.25% a year from the current rate of 5.5% a year, starting October 6, 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]