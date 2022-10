Pluriva Ends 2021 With 10% Higher Turnover Of RON8.3M

Pluriva Ends 2021 With 10% Higher Turnover Of RON8.3M. Romanian ERP (enterprise resource planning) software development company Pluriva, founded in 1998, ended 2021 with a turnover of RON8.3 million, up 10% on the year, company representatives said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]