Intelligent Energy Association Unveils Clean Energy Resilience Pact In Romania. Romania records an energy loss to operators and consumers of almost 50% of the entire production and the bulk of losses is due to energy inefficiency in buildings, Dumitru Chisalita, President of the Intelligent Energy Association said at the launch of the Pact for Clean Energy Resilience in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]