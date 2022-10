McDonald’s Romania Revenue Up 25% in H1

McDonald’s Romania Revenue Up 25% in H1. Fast-food restaurant chain McDonald's Romania ended the first half of this year with EUR136.6 million revenue, almost 25% higher than the same period in 2021. By comparison, inflation in the first half was around 15%, a sign that there was real growth in McDonald's business, not just one driven (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]