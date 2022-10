Romania's Govt. to hike benchmark used for property taxation by 50%

Romania's Govt. to hike benchmark used for property taxation by 50%. The Romanian Government decided to increase the benchmark price per square meter used to calculate the taxes on buildings by 50% effective as of 2023, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca confirmed. Anyways, the local administrations - which set, collect and use these revenues - have the freedom to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]