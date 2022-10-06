Romanian Govt. clears plan of EUR 35 mln upgrade of Galati port on the Danube

Romanian Govt. clears plan of EUR 35 mln upgrade of Galati port on the Danube. The Romanian Government approved, on October 5, a decision regarding the technical-economic indicators of the RO-RO berth development investment objective in the port of Galati on the Danube, with an estimated value of EUR 35 mln. The project is supposed to be completed within 12 months, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]