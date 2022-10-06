Elefant, Vivre and Nemo bonds bottom out after deep slump at Bucharest Exchange

Elefant, Vivre and Nemo bonds bottom out after deep slump at Bucharest Exchange. The bonds of online retailers Elefant Online (ELF26) and Vivre Deco (VIV26E and VIV25E), as well as those of courier firm Nemo Express (NEMO23E), rose by approximately 15% each on October 5, after the deep dive taken in the days before - being still traded at a deep discount, though. These (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]