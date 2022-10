Romania’s absorption rate for the 2014-2020 EU budget reached 67%

Romania's absorption rate for the 2014-2020 EU budget reached 67%. Romania has absorbed so far EUR 24 mln or 67% of the funds made available under the 2014-2020 multiannual financial framework (MMF), Government spokesman Dan Carbunaru announced. Only this year, EUR 4 bln were absorbed, and projects worth EUR 750 mln are close to being launched, he added,