Factory-gate prices up by 53% YoY in Romania

Factory-gate prices up by 53% YoY in Romania. In August 2022, the prices of industrial production (industrial inflation) increased by 53.% compared to the same month last year, according to the data published by the statistics office INS. Compared to July, in August 2022, the prices of industrial production in total (domestic market and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]