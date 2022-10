Romania hikes refinancing rate more than expected, by 75bp to 6.25%

Romania hikes refinancing rate more than expected, by 75bp to 6.25%. Romania’s central bank (BNR) decided on October 5 to increase the refinancing rate by 75bp, to 6.25%, more quickly than the 50bp median of the expectations expressed by analysts in a recent Bloomberg survey. The interest rates corridor was upped accordingly, with the Lombard reaching 7.25%. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]