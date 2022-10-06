Ceremony dedicated to the Romanian-British economic partnership and the beginning of the reign of King Charles III



Ceremony dedicated to the Romanian-British economic partnership and the beginning of the reign of King Charles III.

A ceremony dedicated to the Romanian-British economic partnership and the beginning of the reign of King Charles III took place, on Tuesday evening, at the Peles Castle in central Sinaia. In her speech, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, spoke about the bilateral relations between (...)